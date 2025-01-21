The Brisbane Broncos have moved to shut down reports they are interested in buying English club the London Broncos.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the club were close to purchasing a portion - or all - of the club, who have been in and out of the top flight of English rugby league in recent seasons.

They have again been dropped to the second tier for 2025 after picking up the wooden spoon in the Super League during 2024.

Financial issues have plagued the club, and it's believed they are no guarantee of survival long-term with rugby league interest in London waning.

The Brisbane-based club previously owned the London side, buying them in 1994 when they changed the originally named London Crusaders to the Broncos, but that only lasted three years.

Owner David Hughes currently has the club up for sale, but Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy told News Corp that the idea of his club buying the English club of the same name was simply incorrect.

“I'm aware of interest from English clubs seeking investment from their Australian counterparts,” Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said.

“But to be clear, ownership of a UK club is not something the Brisbane Broncos are considering right now.”

The story being shut down by the Broncos comes at an intriguing time for the English game, who are attempting to re-spark interest in the public for the code, which is forced to go up against soccer and rugby union, as well as cricket - all enormously popular in the United Kingdom.

There has been some speculation the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission - under the leadership of Andrew Abdo and Peter V'Landys - could look to buy the Super League outright, although that seems far-fetched at best.

NRL clubs being linked with Super League clubs is not out of the question, although unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Still, links being formed could improve the game in England, and provide young Australian players with short-term options to kick-start their careers. It's an option Brad Schendier undertook after he left the Canberra Raiders, before joining the Penrith Panthers.

There is interest for the Super League in Australia, with matches broadcast on a weekly basis during the season, and plenty of ex-NRL players currently plying their trade in the top flight of English rugby league.