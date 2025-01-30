After an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, fears that Father Time was catching up to 34-year-old Adam Reynolds started circulating. However, Brisbane Broncos fans can breathe a sigh of relief after it was recently confirmed their skipper was on track for a Round 1 return.

2024 was a disastrous season that saw the Broncos miss the finals following a second-place finish just a year prior.

While many factors contributed to this underwhelming season, from off-field dramas to on-field controversies, a significant dent in the Broncos' armour was the absence of Adam Reynolds.

The two-time grand finalist suffered a few niggling injuries last season, with the most notable being a bicep rupture that had him headed straight for surgery.

Speaking to ABC News, Broncos Head of Performance Dave Ballard provided insight into Reynolds' rehabilitation process following his bicep rupture last season.

"Reyno's rehab is progressing well. He's already begun non-contact sessions with the squad and is still on track to be ready for Round One," Ballard said.

This comes as positive news to this Brisbane outfit, who desperately missed 'Reyno's' veteran leadership in 2024. His side will look to him as a face of familiarity after the recent sacking of head coach Kevin Walters.

With a Round 1 return on the horizon, Reynolds will look to jump out with a bang in the Broncos blockbuster match against the Sydney Roosters come March 6.

Reynolds played just 13 matches in 2024, the lowest amount in his 13-year career. The Broncos captain is determined not to repeat this and will look to lead his side to the promiseland once again in 2025.