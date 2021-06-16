The Brisbane Broncos are understood to be considering moving on out-of-favour winger Corey Oates as the club looks to prioritise it’s youthful outside-back stocks.

Oates has played just the five games for the Queensland club in 2021, breaking into the side in Round 6 before being dropped following the Broncos’ 50-6 hammering at the hands of the Sea Eagles in Round 10.

As reported by The Courier Mail, Brisbane coach Kevin Walters was confronted by Oates recently, with the former Origin flyer expressing his frustrations in being on the outer of selection.

Contracted to approximately $600,000 for the year, Oates’ position in the reserves is sure to have placed both parties thinking of greener pastures given the financial implications that would be impacting Walters’ desired return to the top-eight.

According to NRL.com, Oates has a player-option clause in his favour for the 2022 season, while 11 other players remain unsigned at the Broncos for next year.

The stardom rise of Xavier Coates and the promising start to Selwyn Cobbo‘s career has shifted Walters’ wing pecking order for this season.

Coates will leave Red Hill at season’s end in a venture to the Storm, while a centre spot is likely to open up in 2022 as Kotoni Staggs prepares to shift to the halves.

Incoming halfback Adam Reynolds will pair with Staggs in the middle, while Maroons outside-back Brenko Lee will demand a starting place in Walters’ squad when he arrives from 2022.

Fullback Jamayne Isaako could also find himself in a wider role from next season as the Broncos look to bolster their fullback stocks.