The Brisbane Broncos have made the sensational call to part ways with coach Kevin Walters.

Despite making the grand final in 2023, the Broncos have endured an extremely difficult recently completed season, slumping well out of the top eight.

Injuries didn't help the Red Hill based outfit, but they looked a shell of their former selves, with Walters, who outright declared the club would play in the finals just weeks from the end of the season despite at that stage only being a mathemtical chance, paying the price for the collapse.

An end of season review is believed to be the catalyst to ensuring Walters has coached his final game for the club.

In what will come as a surprising decision, the Broncos' two-week review has reportedly come to a close on Thursday night, with Walters' contract terminated.

The Broncos labelled it as Walters stepping down in their official statement.

“Aside from playing here, it's been the greatest thrill and honour of my life to have coached the Broncos.

“Coaching in the NRL takes a toll, not just on the coach but also their family – it's time for me to step away and spend some quality time with my loved ones, who have supported me all the way over the last four years.

“I'm grateful to the club for providing me with the opportunity to be Head Coach and we have come a long way from the wooden spoon to last year's run to the Grand Final.

“I wish the team and the club all the best.”

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said the club would miss Walters.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Kevin, for the enormous role he's played as head coach over the past four years," Donaghy said.

“Kevin put his heart and soul into the club during his time as coach. He is one of the most passionate people you will ever meet when it comes to the Broncos and that helped lift us out of a really difficult time.

“While we will miss Kev and his infectious personality on a daily basis, we certainly don't want one of the Broncos favourite sons not to stay involved with our great club.”

Broncos chairman Karl Morris earlier confirmed Walters was leaving the club.

“We feel deeply for Kev,” Broncos chairman Karl Morris told News Corp in confirming the decision.

“He will always be a respected guy and a legend of the Broncos and he will always be treated that way.

“Of course I am shocked. This is a huge job and a pressure job at the Broncos.

“We have great appreciation for Kevvie's efforts and wish him well.”

While Walters was a legend for the club with five premierships as a player, he has - outside of 2023 - failed to take that to the coaching box.

The grand final appearance in 2023 followed Walters taking over from Anthony Seibold in 2021 where he dragged the club off the bottom of the table, but didn't have Brisbane hitting their potential.

In 2022, the club were in the top four during the second half of the season, but fell out to miss the finals. 2023 saw a different fortune during the second half of the year before leading the grand final and being mowed down by the Nathan Cleary show.

It's understood Brisbane will begin the search for a new coach immediately, although it's unclear who is in line to take over.

It's also unclear what will happen to Walters' new assistants. After losing John Cartwright and Lee Biers, he had hired Ben Te'o and Trent Barrett to join the club.