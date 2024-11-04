Brisbane Broncos prop Martin Taupau has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him with the club through to the end of 2025.

At 34, Taupau is in the later stages of his career, having achieved an impressive 255 NRL games and 33 test matches for New Zealand and Samoa.

The Broncos rewarded him with the extension following his solid 2024 season, where he made 13 appearances.

“Securing another contract at this stage of my career means a lot,” Taupau told Broncos Media.

“It's more than just another season; it's a testament to the trust my team and fans have in me to keep contributing on and off the field.

"I'm also excited to mentor younger players, sharing the lessons I've learned to inspire them as I was inspired starting out.”

Taupau played most of his career with the Manly Sea Eagles before joining the Broncos in 2023.

Reflecting on his time in Brisbane, he added, “Brisbane has an incredible spirit, and my family has been embraced by this community."

"Being a Bronco means carrying that spirit onto the field, representing this club and city's values, and giving back to the fans who support us so passionately.”

The 2025 season will see Michael Maguire, Taupau's former coach with New Zealand, take over as head coach for the Broncos.

“I'm genuinely excited about working with Madge again."

“His commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my values and our team's ambitions.

"We know success demands hard work, and with Madge's guidance, we're ready to meet the challenges ahead.”

Taupau and the Broncos' 2025 squad will commence pre-season training on Monday, as they prepare for an important NRL campaign.