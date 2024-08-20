A Brisbane Broncos outside back has reportedly been cleared by Queensland police after an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident.

It emerged a number of weeks ago that a Broncos' player had been investigated by police over an incident, however, News Corp are now reporting that the case is closed with the investigation reaching its conclusion.

The player's name was not revealed under Queensland laws.

It was understood the July incident never saw the player charged, and that the club and NRL never took any action, and police, despite reportedly indicating the investigation was over to the player, have made no formal declaration that it's the case at this stage.

The player is available for NRL selection moving forward, as he has been throughout recent weeks.

The Broncos who come into this weekend's game against the Parramatta Eels off a bye last weekend, will also play the Dolphins and Melbourne Storm over the final fortnight of the season and do not leave the Queenlsand capital city again before the end of the season.

Last year's grand finalists however will likely need to win all three of their remaining games to have a shot at making the top eight, currently four points (but with a for and against advantage) behind the St George Illawarra Dragons who sit in eighth spot.