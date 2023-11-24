The Brisbane Broncos run of re-signings has continued, with second-rower Jordan Riki re-signing for a further three seasons.

The contract extension locks up Riki's long-term future through to the end of 2027, with the second-rower fast becoming an experienced player for the Broncos.

Riki, who played 22 NRL games in 2023, has now taken his overall NRL tally to 67 during his time with the Broncos where he debuted in 2020 and played in this year's grand final loss to the Penrith Panthers.

Now cemented into the starting team at Red Hill, Riki is the second back rower to re-sign with the Broncos in as many days after young gun Brendan Piakura also committed his future with the club until the end of 2027 yesterday.

Coach Kevin Walters paid tribute to Riki's love for the Broncos and attitude around the club.

“Jordan bought into what we are building here at the Broncos from the very start,” Walter said in a statement.

"He was one of the first players to commit to stay even when things weren't going so well, and now he has again chosen to stay at the club he loves which is fantastic news for us here at the club.

“Jordan continues to work hard on his game, he does the little things really well and he wants to play his role for the team – and that's exactly the kind of player we want in the Broncos jersey.”

Another graduate of the Broncos academy, the New Zealand-born 23-year-old has also played three matches for the Maori All Stars over his career, but could well push for higher honours in the national team over the course of his new deal.