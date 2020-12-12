The Brisbane Broncos have denied claims suggesting they “didn’t care” about former centre Jack Bird, who spoke out on his torrid time at Red Hill earlier this week.

According to The Daily Telegraph, members within the Broncos camp have been left agitated and disappointed by Bird’s comments.

Bird, 25, signed a two-year deal with the Dragons last month after an injury-riddled spell with the Broncos, where he played just 17 games across his last three seasons.

It was revealed on Thursday that Bird was left frustrated by the club as he believed they failed to support his recovery from ongoing back and leg injuries.

“I felt like they weren’t putting their time and effort into me, my rehab,” Bird told The Telegraph.

“I felt like I was just another number … they were pushing me to the side, they didn’t care about me.

“So in the end, I knew if I wanted to get back to my best I had to move.

“Go to someone who was willing to put their time and effort into me getting back to my best.”

The Broncos have denied any suggestions of the sort and have been left dumbfounded by Bird’s stance following his departure.

Speaking on SEN, former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan backed the Broncos’ processes.

“I think if Birdy had his chance again he might’ve rephrased his comments,” he told SEN.

“I’m sure the Broncos staff did what was required of them.

“Jack may have thought he was being left behind and wasn’t being treated the way he should’ve. That’s his decision if he wants to come out and talk about it.

“The Broncos have got to protect their brand and staff, and they’re going to have a right to reply. I don’t like the tit-for-tat but Jack’s opened a can of worms I think.”