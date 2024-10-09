The Brisbane Broncos have signed a utility forward from one of their affiliated teams on a train and trial contract for the 2025 NRL season.

Under new head coach Michael Maguire, the Broncos will enter a new era in 2025 as they look to reclaim the form that saw them make the 2023 NRL Grand Final and get minutes away from winning their first title since 2006.

After another good season with the Souths Logan Magpies, sources speaking on the condition of anonymity told Zero Tackle that Callum Eggerling has landed a train and trial contract with the club for the upcoming pre-season.

He has been with the Magpie since 2019 and was named the club's Player of the Year in 2022 in the now-defunct Hastings Deering Colts competition.

Able to play hooker or lock, Eggerling, 22, scored three tries, forced two drop-outs, provided two try assists and two line-break assists, and made 408 tackles and 691 total running metres in his 19 appearances this season.

The 22-year-old will be looking to make an impact when he trains with the team and will be eager to press his case for a longer deal as he continues to ply his skill in the QLD Cup.