Brisbane Broncos half Ezra Mam has accepted a fine of $90,000 from the club and incoming NRL sanctions following a driving offence from this off-season.

Mam recently pled guilty to a drug driving charge from an incident in October and is potentially facing a suspension of nine matches following his breach notice from the NRL.

The Broncos confirmed on Friday that Mam has accepted a club-imposed sanction of $90,000 after meeting with the board last week,

On top of the NRL's sanctions and the $90,000 fine, Mam will also be required to undertake a safer driving training program, as well as undergo work or study placement and a well-being support program, both of which will be designed by the club's wellbeing and education department

"Whilst we are extremely disappointed that we have been placed in this position, we believe both the NRL and Club-imposed penalties adequately reflect the gravity of what's transpired and should act as a deterrent from this type of risky and anti-social behaviour," Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said in a statement.

"Ezra clearly did the wrong thing, but he has taken responsibility for his actions and shown genuine remorse towards those involved. He understands the impact this has had on everyone around him, and the game.

"Ezra has taken steps to get his life back on track since this incident and that must continue. We have been very clear about that.

"We believe the additional measures in place are important and will go hand in hand with integrating Ezra back into the work underway at the Broncos."

The NRL is yet to officially hand down its sanction following the breach notice handed down on Monday.