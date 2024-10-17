After reports emerged that the Collingwood Magpies were trying to target Melbourne Storm GM of Football Frank Ponissi, an NRL club has reportedly entered the race for his services.

Regarded as the architect of the Melbourne Storm's success and the right-hand man of coach Craig Bellamy, Ponissi has been an influential figure at the Storm for over a decade.

Known for his expertise in player development and strategy, Ponissi is highly respected in the rugby league world. This year, he established a Victorian pathways program, building a stronger connection from the grassroots to the elite level.

Ponissi's experience at the Storm spans 17 years, where he has played a pivotal role in overseeing the club's sustained success, which includes four premierships and worked with the NSW Blues in this year's State of Origin series.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Brisbane Broncos have set their sights on Ponissi as they look to reclaim their 2023 season form and aim to give new coach Michael Maguire the best individuals available at his disposal.

It is understood that they have also identified Newcastle Knights Head of Football Peter Parr as a potential target. However, the St George Illawarra Dragons are also interested in luring him to the club and giving him take the vacant CEO role.

“I don't think they'll get Frank — I'd be really surprised,” Storm owner Matt Tripp told the publication.

“Frank might have desires to live around the world — he's a traveller and he's been involved in rugby before. But he's so passionate about that pathways program in Victoria — that to me feels like a natural progression for Frank to move into something like that.

“There's no-one better served in the country to steer something like that and really get the best out of these Victorian kids.

“But to my knowledge he doesn't want to go anywhere. I don't think he would want to go to Brisbane – that would surprise me.”