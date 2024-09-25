The Brisbane Broncos are actively seeking a backup utility player to support fullback Reece Walsh.

One target is Canterbury utility Hayze Perham, who can play in various backline positions as needed, per The Daily Telegraph.

Tristan Sailor, who previously stepped up as Walsh's backup, is set to move to the Super League with St Helens in 2025.

Perham's status as an off-contract player has drawn interest, as he has yet to make a decision about his future with the Bulldogs as the 2024 season wraps up.

At 25 years old, he has played 35 NRL games across the Warriors, Parramatta, and Canterbury, showcasing his versatility as a fullback, centre, and winger.

His playing time has decreased in recent months due to the arrivals of Connor Tracey, Stephen Crichton, and Bronson Xerri, pushing him into reserve grade.

The Broncos have the capacity to bring Perham on board, especially as they will need a reliable fill-in for Walsh during injuries or representative duties in the coming years.