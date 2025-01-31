The Brisbane Broncos will officially hold the most experienced halves pairing in the NRL to start the 2025 season after it was confirmed where Ben Hunt will start the season.

Talking the 9News Queensland, the veteran playmaker, who has made the move back to his debut club after spending seven seasons with the Dragons, will start the season at five-eighth as young gun Ezra Mam serves a nine-game suspension.

Hunt, turning 35 years old in March, will be paired alongside 34-year old club captain, Adam Reynolds with the pair holding a total of 621 first-grade appearances combined. It will be the oldest halves pairing in NRL history.

Hunt says he will play in the halves, before moving back to hooker when Mam returns, a position he has had great success in for Queensland.

With Hunt joining, the Broncos will hone one of the more formidable spines in the league for the upcoming season. With Reece Walsh at fullback, Mam and Reynolds in the halves, Ben Hunt adds a wealth of experience to an already accomplished combination.

"I thought [hooker] is something that I could still enjoy, still get a lot of out myself in that role and help contribute to what I believe - if we're all fit - one of the best spines in the competition. I'm a bit excited about it." Hunt said as per nine.com.au

The move to hooker brings questions to the roles of both Billy Walters and Blake Mozer in the Broncos side, with only one being likely to hold a spot on the bench.

The Michael Maguire era commences on March 6 when the Broncos take on the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium.