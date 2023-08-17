The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed superstar forward Payne Haas has penned a new two-year extension at Red Hill to have his services with the club locked away until the end of the 2026 season.

Haas has been a highly sought-after figure for rival clubs, who had begun circling the Origin star's signature given the upcoming November signing deadline.

While a large portion of the league was believed to be showing some level of interest in the 23-year-old, Haas has turned his back on external advances in favour of extending his 100-game stint with the Queensland club.

The Broncos confirmed the news on Friday morning, with Haas expressing his gratitude toward the club he made his NRL debut with five years ago.

"I feel grateful and blessed to be able to stay here at the Broncos - I wouldn't be here without the incredible work of both my teammates and coaches, and the support of my family," Haas said via a club announcement.

"We've come up, most of us, through the (NYC) 20's comp and it shows how close our bond is that we have stuck together through the not-so-good experiences in past years.

"We've taken our lessons and stuck together and we're like a new team now - I'm just real proud of the boys' efforts to turn things around, and l'm grateful that I can be part of it all into the future."

The signing is a significant retention for Brisbane, who have been forced to battle with interest from both near and far, with Rugby Australia also said to be a keen suitor for Haas in attempting to lure the New South Wales representative out of the NRL.

The crashing Broncos prop looms as an integral piece in Brisbane's premiership pursuit both this year and in the future, with senior coach Kevin Walters expressing his delight in having Haas commit to the club.

"Payne belongs at our club, it's his home, he made his debut here, and to have won the Paul Morgan Medal four times already at his young age shows how committed he is to the Broncos and his teammates," Walter said.

"The impressive thing is that Payne believes there is still growth in his game and we are looking forward to helping him continue to improve as part of what we are building here together at the Broncos."

Haas is a four-time Broncos Player Of The Year winner across the past four seasons.

Haas and the Broncos will continue their partnership next weekend when they face Canberra in Round 26 on Saturday, August 26.