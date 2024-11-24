The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed their development list for the 2025 NRL season, while others have been promoted to their Top 30 roster.

Promoting U19s QLD Maroons representative Coby Black and Israel Leota to their Top 30 roster, the five players on the club's development list next season have been named as Bailey Trew, Va'a Semu, Cameron Bukowski, Hayze Perham and Jett Bryce.

Considered to make his NRL debut this season, Va'a Semu is a promising front-rower with a ton of potential and remains contracted until the conclusion of the 2027 season.

One of many young forwards coming through the ranks, he impressed Kevin Walters earlier this year through his performances in the QLD Cup for the Souths Logan Magpies.

Another forward named on the development list is second-rower Jett Bryce. He has yet to make his senior debut and is a product of the famed Keebra Park State High School.

After two seasons with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Hayze Perham has signed with the Broncos as he looks to become Reece Walsh's understudy in the fullback position.

Also able to play in the centres, halves, and on the wing, Perham has made 35 first-grade appearances since 2019 and has previously played for the New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels.

The last two players on the development list are Bailey Trew and U19s QLD Maroons representative Cameron Bukowski.

Bukowski, who played in the U19s State of Origin match in July alongside Coby Black and Israel Leota, is highly regarded and is likely to create a formidable one-two punch with Blake Mozer in the future.