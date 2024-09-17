An outside back for the Brisbane Broncos has reportedly caught the attention of a Sydney-based club as he remains uncontracted for next season.

Making his NRL debut for the Broncos this season, the 22-year-old Josiah Karapani would go on to make nine appearances in first-grade after initially joining the team on a train and trial contract.

Providing back-up to the likes of Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo, he was incredibly useful at Red Hill due to the team sustaining a number of injuries throughout the 2024 campaign.

However, his future at the club remains in limbo as he is still uncontracted for the 2025 NRL season and has yet to be tabled a contract extension from the Broncos.

As his future remains up in the air, The Courier Mail reports that Karapani has attracted the interest of the Canterbury Bulldogs as Cameron Ciraldo looks to deepen his outside backs stock following the departure of Jeral Skelton and the uncertain future of Josh Addo-Carr.

This would see him return to Sydney, having previously spent two seasons with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he was a member of the club's Top 30 roster in 2023, having impressed club officials during his time in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

In his nine matches for the Broncos in 2024, he averaged 92 running metres per game, made 81 tackles and 23 tackles busts, ran two line-breaks and provided one try assist.

Still relatively young, he has yet to show his full potential, and even though he played in the top grade this season, he was used for under 20 minutes in four of the nine matches.