A Brisbane Broncos assistant coach has reportedly caught the attention of rival teams as he aims to become an NRL head coach in the future.

Highly regarded at the Broncos under Kevin Walters, Matt Ballin could soon find himself out of Red Hill despite the Broncos reaching the NRL Grand Final last season.

Since retiring, Ballin has risen up the coaching ranks and even joined the QLD Maroons coaching staff under Billy Slater for the 2024 State of Origin series.

According to reports from The Courier Mail, this has seen him attract the attention of rival teams, who are hoping to lure him away from Red Hill as he looks to become an NRL head coach in the future.

Although he is contracted until the end of 2025, rumours emerged that he was close to signing with the Gold Coast Titans to work under his former Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler.

His potential departure would see him become the third Broncos assistant coach to leave from this year's coaching staff as Kevin Walters looks to rebuild his coaching staff.

John Cartwright will leave for Hull FC in the Super League at the end of the season, while Lee Briers is set to depart the club after not activating his contract option, which would see him remain there for one more season.

Embed from Getty Images

Ballin's coaching career began after he retired from the NRL at the end of the 2027 season due to chronic injuries following stints with the Manly Sea Eagles (2007-15) and Wests Tigers (2016-17).

One of the competition's elite hookers in the NRL, Ballin managed 220 first-grade appearances and won two premierships with the Sea Eagles in 2008 and 2011.

The Kingaroy Red Ants junior would also manage one match for the QLD Maroons in the 2010 State of Origin series.

Like Jake Friend, Ballin couldn't cement a spot in the representative team due to future Immortal Cameron Smith playing the dummy-half role.