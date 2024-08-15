Former rugby league forward Darryl Brohman has slammed the NRL's decision to induct former rival Les Boyd into the Hall of Fame.

The pair were bitter rivals during their time as players, with Brohman playing 114 games for the Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers between 1979 and 1987, and Boyd playing 229 games for the Western Suburbs Magpies, Manly Sea Eagles and Warrington Wolves in England between 1976 and 1989.

During the period of their careers which crossed over, the pair were feirce rivals, with Boyd suspended after a 1983 State of Origin match for breaking Brohman's jaw.

The lengthy suspension copped carried over into the following season for Boyd, with Brohman then attempting to sue Boyd. An out of court settlement was reached over the issue.

Brohman, who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his displeasure with the NRL's decision to induct Boyd, also reminded of Boyd's lengthy suspension for eye gouging.

"Les Boyd…..9 Months suspension for breaking my Jaw in 1983. 12 Months for Eye gouging Billy Johnston……Gets inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame. Please!!!!" Brohamn wrote.

The NRL, in announcing Boyd as one of the 11 players to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame class, said he was one of the game's hardmen during "one of the toughest eras", with Boyd also playing 17 games for Australia.

Boyd is joined by Lionel Morgan, Ben Elias, Steve Renouf, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Billy Slater, Benji Marshall, Cooper Cronk, Greg Inglis and Sam Burgess with the NRL's Hall of Fame ceremony to take place next Wednesday.