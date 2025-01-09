Constantly linked with a return to the NRL, Super League playmaker Brodie Croft has commented on his future and addressed rumours of a potential return back home.

Once considered the frontrunner to become the new halfback of the St George Illawarra Dragons following the departure of skipper Ben Hunt, Croft has been continually linked with an NRL over the past 18 months despite being contracted to the Leeds Rhinos for the next two seasons.

He has also been linked with the Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers in the past.

It is understood that his contract included a clause that allows him to speak to other NRL teams, but it was activated too late before the 2025 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, the former Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm playmaker commented on his future but didn't definitively confirm that he will see out the remainder of his contract with Leeds, meaning a return could be on the cards.

“You'd have to speak to my manager about that. Those questions are really for my agent," Croft said via Love Rugby League.

“He's the one that does most of that deliberating. If anything comes about, he will bring it to my attention.

"That's why I pay him the money to deal with that so I don't have to deal with it. As I say, any of those questions have to be directed to my agent.”

Once seen as Cooper Cronk's successor at the Storm, Croft failed to live up to expectations in the NRL but has since become the best player in the Super League.

A member of the 2014 Churchie First XV team alongside Kalyn Ponga and Jaydn Su'a in his junior days, Croft has taken his game to new heights overseas and won the 2022 Man of Steel Award - the equivalent to NRL's Dally M medal.

“I keep out of all that stuff. I've done really well these days to block out that outside noise and worry about what I can control," he added.

“That's playing my best footy, wherever that is. I'm here today, getting ready for the 2025 Super League season with Leeds Rhinos.

"I'm excited for that and I can't wait to see what this year holds for us, because we've trained so hard and worked hard under BA (Brad Arthur).”