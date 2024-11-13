Police have formally charged Brisbane Broncos star Ezra Mam following a car crash incident that took place nearly one month ago on Friday, October 18, in Bardon.

Mam has been charged with drug driving after he was subject to a roadside drug test at the time, in which he allegedly returned a positive result.

The official charge is one count of drive while relevant drug is present in blood, and driving without a license. He was also hit with a traffic infringement notice for failing to keep control of his vehicle.

While police have charged Mam, it doesn't fall under the NRL No Fault Stand Down policy.

He was issued a notice to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 16.

“The Club was notified this afternoon that charges have now been laid," Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said in a statement.

“We will respect the legal process and will continue to work with the NRL Integrity Unit on next steps, as this matter moves forward.

“Ezra is currently seeking external support and we will give him the time and space to do so.

“As the matter is now before the courts, we are unable to make further comment on this matter.”

Following the incident, more details have come to light as a mother and her four-year-old daughter were also hospitalised due to the unfortunate event in Brisbane's west.

“I've been in the game for a long time and seen many players go through many different situations,” new Broncos coach Michael Maguire said previously.

“You learn a lot of lessons throughout your life. I'm not downgrading the situation. It's one we need to have a look at how he ended up getting to that situation.

“People will make mistakes but they've also got to own them. That's the big thing. If Ezra owns where he's at … his actions moving forward are very important.

“He's getting some help. When he works through that, I'll get some time with him and assess how everything's going.”