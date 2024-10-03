Brisbane Broncos icon Darius Boyd has reportedly exited the club, which will see him follow Kevin Walters out the door.

A key figure behind the scenes at Red Hill, Boyd has been working as a mentor to the outside backs in the squad and helping develop the next generation of talent at the club, including the likes of Reece Walsh, Jesse Arthars, Deine Mariner, Selwyn Cobbo, and Kotoni Staggs.

However, his time at Red Hill working as a mentor has reportedly come to a close, and he won't return for the 2025 NRL season.

According to The Courier-Mail, Boyd notified Brisbane that he was stepping away from his role at the club one week before Kevin Walters was axed and Michael Maguire was hired as head coach.

It is understood that a key reason for Boyd's departure was that he was concerned with the direction of the club's football program and was open to seeking new opportunities.

“I am very grateful to ‘Darbs'. I wouldn't be here doing what I am doing without him,” Walsh said about Boyd's impact previously.

“Having him close each week and getting tips off him and picking his brain as much as I can ... he has been massive. I wouldn't say just this year either.

“Darbs came to sessions when I was at the EPD (elite player development squad) here in juniors and was teaching us three-on-twos and summing up situations.”

Starting his career at the Brisbane Broncos in 2006, the two-time premiership-winning fullback appeared in 341 first-grade matches across 15 seasons in the NRL for the Broncos, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights.

Mainly playing under Wayne Bennett, he also represented the Australian Kangaroos (23 games) and QLD Maroons (28 games) in the State of Origin arena from 2008 to 2017.

Although he has left his role as a mentor to the younger players, he is still employed by the club and remains their mental health ambassador.