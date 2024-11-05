Gold Coast Titans fullback AJ Brimson has found himself in hot water after a social media post revealed more than just a Melbourne Cup win.

Brimson posted a screenshot celebrating his $10,100 payout from a $100 bet on Knights Choice, a longshot winner in the Melbourne Cup at 101 odds.

However, beneath that winning ticket was another bet – this one potentially on a rugby league match, a violation of the NRL's code of conduct that strictly prohibits players from betting on NRL games.

The Titans have since referred Brimson's post to the NRL Integrity Unit for investigation, and the club has stated it cannot comment further at this stage.

Although Brimson quickly deleted the Instagram story, screenshots of the post circulated online, sparking further scrutiny.

This incident brings to mind the case of former Wests Tigers centre Tim Simona, who was deregistered by the NRL in 2017 after betting on league games, including placing bets on his team to lose and on opposition players scoring against his side.

Brimson's case now places the NRL Integrity Unit in the position of deciding if further action is warranted.