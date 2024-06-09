Sydney Roosters star Brandon Smith has reportedly been issued a breach notice by the club, which has put his future at the club up in the air.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Smith was issued a breach notice by the Roosters after failing to turn up to their mid-season review last Monday.

The publication reports that club officials tried to contact him several times, but he failed to respond to them until later in the day.

However, it is understood that Smith was unaware that the meeting was scheduled.

“It was a mistake from my end,” Smith told the publication.

“I was out with family and didn't realise it was on. I take responsibility for that.”

Recently agreeing to take up a player option for the 2025 season with the Roosters worth approximately $850,000, there has been pressure at the club to keep him on the straight and narrow as his position in the team remains uncertain beyond his season.

It is unknown at this stage if he will play against the Parramatta Eels on Saturday.

“After a recent loss, he got to a meeting late,” Smith's agent Stan Martin told The Daily Telegraph.

“The coach was angry. Brandon was the only one late. He slept in and got there late. I've spoken to the club. It's not a major breach.”

According to The Daily Telegraph, there have been talks for several weeks surrounding his future at the club after he struggled to find the form he did at his former club, the Melbourne Storm.

“I'm not sure if his future is in doubt,” Martin added.

“We'll see how things look going forward. He's keen to get on with it and finish the season well.”