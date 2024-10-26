A club has decided to poach Brad Arthur's former right-hand man from the Parramatta Eels as they undergo a roster and coaching rebuild.

Entering a new generation under Jason Ryles, multiple players, coaching staff members and club officials have either departed the club or been linked with a move away from the club as they begin a new era following Brad Arthur's sacking earlier this year.

One of the coaching staff members that will depart is Steve Murphy, who joined the Eels in 2014 following a stint with the Gold Coast Titans.

Considered Arthur's right-hand man, Murphy played a massive tole at the club and is looking to continue his career elsewhere.

With Jason Ryles deciding to shake-up the coaching staff on his arrival at the club, Murphy has moved on and will join the Manly Sea Eagles next season, per Code Sports.

The move will see Murphy work under Anthony Seibold who has been rumoured to have been tabled a contract extension for the club's management which will see him remain as the head coach for a further 12 months.

It will also see Murphy reunite with Peter Gentle who now is the Head of Recruitment at the Sea Eagles following a stint at Parramatta.

