Brad Arthur's tenure as Leeds Rhinos head coach is shaping up as a balancing act between professional fulfilment and personal sacrifice.

Having signed a one-year extension to remain with the club for the 2025 season, Arthur admits that his family's situation will heavily influence whether he commits beyond next year.

While the former Eels coach has embraced his role in England, the toll of being separated from his two sons in Australia remains a challenge.

"I love the club, the players have been great, but if you want me to be honest, it's tough being away from your family. I've got two boys back in Australia who I'm not going to see for 11 months, so it's just how you handle that," Arthur said.

Arthur has found support in his wife and daughter, who relocated to England to be with him, but the move has come with its own sacrifices.

"They've been pretty good in terms of giving up what they want to do, especially my daughter going from school to university who has put that on hold for 12 months," Arthur explained.

Their willingness to adapt has been a cornerstone of his decision to stay for 2025, with Arthur admitting he wouldn't have remained if they hadn't moved over permanently.

"I said to my wife, I'm not staying here if they don't come over. I didn't want to put that pressure on them but I just couldn't do it."

Despite the personal challenges, Arthur has found plenty to enjoy about his time with Leeds. His initial 10-week stint evolved into a longer-term commitment, and he's relishing the opportunity to work with the squad.

"I've really enjoyed my time here. When I first came over I was only coming for 10 weeks and I ended up staying for another 12 months, so we'll just get the season started and see what happens from there," he said.