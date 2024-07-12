Joseph Suaalii has been parachuted into the NSW Blues' squad for Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Suaalii made his Origin debut for Michael Maguire's side in Game 1 of this year's series but was forced to be dropped from the side for Game 2 through suspension after he hit Queensland fullback Reece Walsh high in Game 1.

That suspension is now over, and the NSWRL have confirmed that the Blues camp have been forced to apply to the NRL for dispensation to bring him into the camp with Luke Keary ruled out through injury.

The NRL have now approved that move, with Suaalii coming into the Blues camp.

The Sydney Roosters' half has been either 19th or 20th man for each of the first two games and was named that way again for Game 3.

It's unclear at this stage what injury - or the severity - the veteran half has suffered through training ahead of the decider, or whether he will miss any games for the Roosters who are well in the hunt for a top-four finish this season over the coming weeks.

The Blues bringing Suaalii into the camp for the decider will undoubtedly continue the round of questioning around Newcastle Knights' centre Bradman Best and his hamstring.

The Knights' star, who has replaced the injured Latrell Mitchell for Game 3 after making his debut in the dead rubber last year, is yet to have a full training session with the state as he battles hamstring tightness.

Coming just a week after he returned from a previous hamstring injury, it's understood Canterbury Bulldogs half and former Dally M centre of the year Matt Burton - who is currently named as 18th man - will go straight into the side for Best if he is unable to play, but the fact Suaalii would be called in for Keary is sure to raise more than a few eyebrows over the fitness of Best.

Game 3 will be played next Wednesday evening in Brisbane.