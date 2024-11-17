A former playmaker for multiple NRL teams, Blake Austin has confirmed that he will suit up for a new team next season after spending this year with the Entrance Tigers.

Debuting in 2011, Austin played 122 times for the Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, and Canberra Raiders during an eight-season period before taking his talent overseas to the Super League.

An international representative for Portugal and Great Britain, Austin played a key role in Leeds Rhinos run to the 2022 Super League Grand Final before being defeated by St Helens RLFC.

After spending this year with the Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Division Rugby League competition, Austin has moved clubs to join Berkeley Vale Panthers as their marquee signing for the 2025 season.

His arrival at the club will also see him serve as their Junior Development Mentor, helping shape the club's future junior talent.

Berkeley Vale competed in the same competition as the Tigers and finished in tenth place this season with four wins in 18 matches.

The move all but confirms that he is unlikely to return to the NRL despite being heavily linked with a move to the Wests Tigers last year before they signed former teammate Aidan Sezer, Manly Sea Eagles youngster Latu Fainu, and Jayden Sullivan.