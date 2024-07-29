Three-time premiership winner Billy Slater has named which team he believes is the 'dark horse' to win the 2024 NRL Premiership.

As the NRL season moves towards the last few rounds of the competition, multiple teams have showcased that they have what it takes to dethrone the Penrith Panthers, the three-time defending premiers.

At the moment, the Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks loom as Penrith's biggest threats, but former representative fullback Slater believes another team has what it takes to win the competition.

Speaking on The Billy Slater Podcast, Slater has predicted that The Dolphins are his 'dark horse' to win the competition and shouldn't be counted out of the 2024 Grand Final race.

The prediction from Slater comes after The Dolphins took it to the defending premiers a fortnight ago and defeated the Gold Coast Titans last weekend, even though they won't have Tom Gilbert or Thomas Flegler for the remainder of the season.

"They are a team that not everyone is really noticing at the moment," Slater stated.

"They really took it to the Panthers. I think everyone is waiting for the Dolphins to fall over, but the one thing they are getting right is the hard part of the game and the simple part of the game right and the foundation and that's what puts pressure on you."

The Dolphins have a tough draw for the remainder of the season as they look to reach the finals in their second year in the NRL competition.

In the next six weeks, they will face the Sydney Roosters (H), New Zealand Warriors (H), Canterbury Bulldogs (A), Melbourne Storm (A), Brisbane Broncos (H), and Newcastle Knights (A).

"If they can do that at the right time of the year, they're not gonna beat themselves - you're gonna have to go out there and beat them," he added.

"I think they can be a real thorn in the finals series and they can cause some trouble.

"I'm not saying they are my pick for the premiership, but why not? That's the other thing I ask myself."