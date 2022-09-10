Penrith Panthers star halfback Nathan Cleary made his return to the NRL after a five-week suspension during Friday night's qualifying final win over the Parramatta Eels, but has now revealed he believes the Eels could be the team to play Penrith in the grand final.

Penrith are shooting to make their third grand final in a row, and on the back of last night's win, are now just a single game away from the decider with a chance of back-to-back premierships.

Cleary showed no ill-effects during the performance on Friday, taking charge for the Panthers in a kicking masterclass, particularly during the second half as the men from the foot of the mountains kicked away for a 27 points to 8 victory.

While the Panthers are still a game away from the decider, Cleary said after the game that Parramatta's form suggests they are a big chance of making the decider.

"I think there's definitely a chance," Cleary said.

"You look at the last three weeks before this and how well they were playing.

"They were playing well (on Friday night) too. So I think there's a big chance.

"The finals series this year is so wide open. Anything can happen, so it wouldn't surprise me (if Parramatta recovered to make the grand final)."

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur admitted post game that the way Cleary kicked was one of the key differences between the two sides.

The Eels will have to do things the hard way now, with a home semi-final next week to begin what will be three straight sudden death games if they are to win the title.

The Panthers, on the other hand, will have a week off before playing in the preliminary final.