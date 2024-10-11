A bidding war is set to ignite for Newcastle Knights' forward Leo Thompson from November 1.

The forward has indicated previously per reports that he will test the open market as soon as he is allowed to do so.

The Knights have since made an upgraded offer for Thompson, but at this stage, the New Zealander is yet to commit long-term with the club.

It was previously reported he was weighing his options, but now News Corp are reporting he has settled on at the very least testing his value on the open market.

The report suggests there are multiple clubs monitoring the circumstances regarding Thompson's future and will be ready to make offers in November if he is not re-signed.

It's understood that a part of Thompson's issue with the Knights is that they have - or are attempting to - let go of a large amount of experience.

RELATED >> Thompson on the radar of two NRL clubs

Daniel Saifiti - who was the forward pack leader at the club - has already been confirmed to join the Dolphins for next year, while the likes of Jayden Brailey, Adam Elliott, Jackson Hastings and Kobe Hetherington have been linked with departures.

That however does not mean he is guaranteed to leave the Hunter, with Thompson's brother arriving at the club next year, and Thompson guaranteed of a place in Newcastle's 13 each week under Adam O'Brien.

It's believed that even amongst Newcastle's salary cap headache and drive to move on players, re-signing Thompson is their first priority as they look to reshape the engine room around he and Jacob Saifiti following Daniel Saifiti's departure.

The 24-year-old, who can hit the open market from November 1 given his deal expires at the end of next year, has played 64 NRL games at the age of 24, with 23 of those appearances this year, while he has already played at international level for the Kiwis.