Newcastle Knights star Bradman Best may come back into calculations as the New South Wales Blues look to replace Joseph Suaalii for Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Suaalii will be ruled out for the Blues after accepting an early guilty plea over a reckless high tackle charge levelled against him out of the series opener.

He may yet be able to return for Game 3 if selected, but there are certainly no guarantees around that.

It's thought that Jesse Ramien, Latrell Mitchell and Bradman Best are the most likely options to come into the side for Suaalii, however, he has been battling to return from a hamstring injury sustained a couple of weeks ago.

It was unclear when Best was set to return, however, News Corp is now reporting Best could be back as soon as next week when the Panthers tackle the Penrith Panthers at home during Round 15.

That is the final game of the round, with teams for Game 2 in the Origin series to be selected immediately afterwards.

If he gets through the game unscathed, then Michael Maguire may well include him for the Blues' trip to Melbourne, particularly given the question marks around other options.

Best made his Origin debut in Game 3 and impressed. He was thought to be a walk-up starter for this year's series as well before his injury playing for the Knights.

Maguire will once again be able to name a 20-man squad for the must-win Game 2 in the Victorian capital, meaning Best may well be joined by another centre as cover if selected.

What does seem to be clear is that the remaining centres and wingers will remain, with Zac Lomax putting on a strong display in his debut, while Stephen Crichton and Brian To'o are incumbents and unlikely to be axed from the side.