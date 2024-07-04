The nephew of Benji Marshall has reportedly landed a long-term contract as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of his two uncles, Benji and Jeremy Marshall-King, by playing in the NRL one day.

An athletically built 15-year-old outside back, Taane Marshall-Wallace, has agreed to join an NRL club after recently transitioning to rugby league from the 15-man code.

According to Wide World of Sports, Marshall-Wallace has inked a four-year contract with the Gold Coast Titans. However, it is unknown if any NRL components are involved at the moment.

"He's a big kid with good skills - we are very excited about him," a Titans source told the publication.

Hailing from Waimana in the Bay of Plenty, the youngster has made an instant impact since moving to the sport of rugby league where he caught the attention of the Gold Coast club.

His arrival to the Titans will see him join a long list of young outside backs and train under Des Hasler (coach), Jim Lenihan (assistant), Michael Monaghan (assistant), Brett White (assistant) and Brad Davis (assistant).

While he won't force his way into the first-grade team anytime soon, he is set to contend with the likes of Keano Kini, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jaylan De Groot and Jojo Fifita in the future.