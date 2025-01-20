Ben Hunt has shared the latest updates since his move to the Brisbane Broncos, reflecting on his emotional connection with the club and what motivated his decision to come back.

A return to Brisbane has always been Hunt's goal as he nears the end of his career, with the chance to finish where it all began.

"If I had an opportunity to finish my career there or ever get back there, it's something that I really wanted to do," he said during an interview on SEN Sportsday.

"They put a lot of time into me as a young guy, and I played a lot of great footy there. I got a lot of great memories up there and, you know, some of my best friends."

Having already played over 300 games in his NRL career, Hunt is now eyeing a significant milestone with the Broncos.

"I think deep down, it was always going to be hard to pass up. I believe I'm at 187 games, and yeah, to play 200 games for such a great club, it's something I'm definitely going to cherish," he said.

Hunt's experience with the demanding training camps led by Michael Maguire has become a defining aspect of his leadership style.

Having spent eight years with the Broncos and being well-acquainted with their history, Hunt found it easy to slip back into the club.

"It was a really good camp, mate. There were some tough things in it, but there's a lot of leadership and culture work," Hunt explained.

"There's a lot of young guys at the club now who don't know the history of the Broncos, so we did a lot of stuff on that."

The current Broncos squad features several fresh, young faces, with Corey Oates being the last player who played alongside Hunt.

Now, a completely new roster has emerged. Hunt spoke about the promising young talent coming through the ranks at Brisbane, highlighting the next generation of players shaping the team's future.

"They're a lot more confident coming into grade now. When I first came in, we'd sit in the corner and answer back only if we were spoken to. These kids now, they're full of confidence," he said.

Hunt, who will turn 35 this year, addressed the possibility of continuing to represent Queensland in State of Origin.

Despite his age, he made it clear that he still has the passion to compete at the highest level

"There's just something about pulling on the jersey and playing for your state.

“If I'm playing at a level I believe I'm good enough for, and Billy thinks I'm good enough, then I'll always make myself available."

Hunt's return to Brisbane marks a new chapter in his illustrious career, and with the Broncos now equipped with a strong squad, the club's future looks promising.