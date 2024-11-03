St George Illawarra Dragons veteran Ben Hunt recently announced his planned departure from the club, making him one of the hottest prospects on the market.

The speculation continues to grow with the return to his former club, the Brisbane Broncos, which could be fast approaching.

Following news of his exit, Hunt revealed that Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has not reached out, leaving the two with little contact since his decision not to re-sign with the club.

A move back to Queensland has long been on Hunt's mind. Earlier this year, rumours surfaced about his desire to return home, and now both the Broncos and another Queensland club have reportedly expressed interest in the seasoned player.

Speaking for the first time since being granted an immediate release from his $900,000-a-year contract, Hunt admitted he no longer wanted to train with the Dragons in the pre-season and hasn't heard from Flanagan since.

"My final conversations with the club were with [CEO] Ryan Webb and [general manager of football] Ben Haran," Hunt told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I haven't heard from Shane, and I guess that says something about where things are at.”

“It got to the point where something had to happen. I didn't want to go back and train with the club. I knew my time was done. I feel relieved now that it's over. I put in for the club and contributed as much as I could. I don't agree with the idea that I was never invested in my time at the Dragons.”

Hunt, who debuted with the Broncos in 2009 and made 187 appearances for the club, is currently in Kangaroos camp with Broncos star Patrick Carrigan, who voiced support for Hunt's potential return to Red Hill.

The Broncos' salary cap is nearly maxed out, but uncertainty around Ezra Mam's status after a recent car accident investigation has prompted the club to consider Hunt as a potential option.

With versatility to play both hooker and in the halves, Hunt's experience could be a valuable asset under new Broncos head coach Michael Maguire, who is aiming to strengthen the team.

“Brisbane will always have a soft spot for me,” Hunt admitted.

“The biggest priority is just wanting to enjoy my footy and go somewhere we can win a competition. I only have a few years left, and I'd love to go to a team that I think can win one."

Carrigan, who has played alongside Hunt in both State of Origin and for the Kangaroos, shared his excitement about the potential reunion.

“Knowing Benny personally, I was a young pup when I went to the club as a 15 or 16-year-old and he was around. It would be awesome to have him back,” Carrigan said.

“Benny is a leader and his stature in the game, still performing week-in, week-out in multiple positions, is invaluable for any club.”

Hunt has played 334 NRL games and made 20 appearances for Queensland in State of Origin.