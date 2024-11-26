2012 Dally M medallist Ben Barba has joined a new team for next season as he continues his rugby league playing career in Queensland.

Featuring in nine seasons and 168 matches in the competition, Barba last played in 2016 in which he was recognised as one of the best fullbacks in rugby league.

A six-time Indigenous All Stars representative, he also won the Man of Steel Award in 2018 - the Super League equivalent to the Dally M Medal - and had a brief stint in rugby union for Toulon.

After playing for the Sarina Crocodiles this season, Barba has decided to take his talent to the Souths Sharks for 2025, who compete in the A-Grade Men's division in the Rugby League Mackay and District competition.

Former NRL duo Kenny Edwards and Manu Ma'u will also play for the team next season, adding valuable experience and leadership.

The Sharks have also announced that Augustus Rangihuna, Ryan Kinlyside, Jesuah Wini, Maika Tudravu, Reagan Bella, Zach Schill, Ryan Schill, Jacob Schill, Will Veitch, Julius Kapeli, Brent Anderson, Cooper Ringwood, Tyreeq Salleh Meadows, Jake Kearton, Billy Vincent, Tyler O'Brien, Marmin Barba, Blake Coombes, Sam Fa'apito will be a part of their squad for the 2025 season.

During his time at the Canterbury Bulldogs (2008-13) in the NRL, Barba was recognised as one of the premium elite players of the competition and would be honoured with the Dally M medal in just his fifth season.

Barba would then have stints with the Brisbane Broncos (2014) and Cronulla Sharks (2015-16) but struggled to reclaim his Dally M talents.

A member of the Sharks maiden NRL premiership title, he was banned by the NRL following a positive test for cocaine in 2016 before moving to French rugby outfit Toulon.

The 31-year-old returned down under with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2019 but was cut from the club before playing a game.

The fullback's history also includes a stint with Super League side St Helens in 2018, where he won the Man of Steel Award as the competition's best player.