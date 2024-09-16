Sydney Roosters club icon Mitchell Aubusson has reportedly landed a new role with his former team that will see him return to Bondi.

Retiring in 2020 with 306 first-grade matches and three premierships (2013, 2018 and 2019) under his name, Aubusson became an icon of the club and a favourite among fans from 2007 to 2020.

The most-capped Rooster at the time of his retirement before being overtaken by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, the former NRL utility has landed a new role away from the football field.

According to The Herald, Aubusson has been appointed as the club's Director of Rugby League - a similar role to Phil Gould's at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The role will see him work closely with Nick Politis (Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sydney Roosters) and provide a link between him and head coach Trent Robinson in the NRL, NRLW and junior pathways systems.

It will also see him oversee the recruitment and retention of players as they begin a new chapter in 2025 following the departures of Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Luke Keary and club icon Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

“First of all there aren't too many better people than Mitchell Aubusson – he's a role model in every aspect,” Politis told the publication.

“I can't remember him ever getting into any trouble, on or off the field. Of course, he will gain some valuable experience in the role, but he understands the game so well and has a great feel for what makes a good player.

“He's done an excellent job running the club's academy and has been with the club since he was a teenager. He deserves it.”