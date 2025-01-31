Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman Peter V'landys has once again taken aim at Rugby Australia, mocking the amount of game time in rugby union as speculation grows about NRL stars being targeted ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking about the potential for rugby union to lure players away from the NRL, V'landys dismissed any concerns, delivering a sharp dig at the rival code's style of play and level of engagement.

“I have no concerns whatsoever. When you watch rugby league you get 57-60 minutes of play," he said on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh and Woodsy.

"When you watch union I think you get about 30 minutes of play.

"So any player that goes over to rugby union should take their phone on the sideline because they've got plenty of time for social media.”

V'landys' comments come amid Rugby Australia's aggressive recruitment push, which has already seen the high-profile signing of Joseph Sua'ali'i on a multi-million-dollar deal.

With the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil, the 15-man game is expected to ramp up its efforts to poach league talent, but the ARLC boss has remained steadfast in his belief that the NRL offers a far superior product.

Since taking over as ARLC chairman in 2019, V'landys has built a reputation for being outspoken and unapologetic, particularly when it comes to protecting rugby league from external threats.

He previously labeled rugby union a 'boring' sport and has repeatedly downplayed the idea that NRL players would seriously consider switching codes.

His latest jab is in line with his history of using blunt rhetoric to put pressure on competitors.

Despite Rugby Australia's best efforts, the NRL has continued to dominate the Australian sporting landscape, boasting record-breaking TV deals and a rapidly expanding international footprint.