Sea Eagles star Addin Fonua-Blake has landed himself in more hot water after reports of a second explosive spray at referee Grant Atkins have been revealed.

The Manly prop accepted a two-match ban for calling Atkins a “f***ing ret**d” after a controversial decision during Sunday’s clash with Newcastle.

2GB radio’s Mark Levy said Fonua-Blake “had a second go at the whistleblower in the tunnel, which was seen and heard by NRL and club officials”.

Veteran broadcaster Ray Hadley obtained a copy of the report Atkins sent to NRL HQ after the match, accusing Fonua-Blake saying: “Are your eyes f***ing painted on you bunch of spastics?”

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has suggested that the revelations will result in further punishment for the Sea Eagle.

“It’s inexcusable,” V’landys told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“As I’ve said many times, what these players have to understand is they are role models.

“They have a non-negotiable duty. A young kid would’ve watched that and gone to school and abused a kid who is disadvantaged. To me, that’s intolerable.

“We’re not going lightly on it. If we do, as a commission, we might as well walk away.”

Speaking on NRL 360, Paul Kent and Ben Ikin agreed that further penalties needed to be handed down.

“James Graham had a go at Gerard Sutton where he did that (confronted the referee and pointed in his face) but he didn’t swear at him and he didn’t insult him with a name. And he got four weeks and took the early plea to get it down to three,” Kent said.

“Steve Roach, when he patted Eddie Ward on the head, got a five thousand dollar fine and four weeks.

“This guy calls the referee an effing retard, and then when the referee says ‘you’ve been sent, go’, he says ‘eff off’ and he gets two weeks. How have they handled that well?”

Ikin added: “I’ve had people close to me in the last 24 hours remind me that the use of this word is so highly offensive to people living with disabilities.

“The fact that this was not acknowledged – not by the player, not by the club, nor the NRL – I think is an issue that needs to be addressed.

“It’s beholden on the game now – the player, the club, the governing body – to make sure it’s addressed in the next couple of days.

“By comparison to previous incidents, and when you include the gravity of the language that was used, I think the game needs to send a message.”