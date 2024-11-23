The NSW Sky Blues are on the hunt for a new coach following Kylie Hilder's decision to step down after two consecutive State of Origin series losses.

The decision from Hilder may not have come as a shock, with men's coach Brad Fittler making a similar decision at the end of last year's series.

Among the leading candidates for the Sky Blues' role is Brett Kimmorley, with current Roosters coach John Strange and former Dragons mentor Jamie Soward also reportedly in contention after he was axed by the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the 2024 NRLW season.

The unique timing of the women's Origin series, which runs from May 1 to May 29, allows for the possibility of an NRLW head coach taking on the position alongside their club duties.

Sky Blues co-captain Kezie Apps, who plays under Kimmorley at the Tigers, has voiced her support for his appointment.

"We want the best coach for the position," Apps said per NRL.com.

"It doesn't matter if it's a male or female, we want someone who is passionate and can bring the best out of us during a short campaign."

Apps added that Kimmorley would be a great fit but hopes he could balance the Origin role while remaining at the Tigers.

"If he could do both, that would be pretty cool. I don't know how the logistics would work, though."

Hilder, the first woman to lead the NSW State of Origin team, has played a pivotal role in growing women's rugby league, first as a player and later as a coach. Her leadership has paved the way for the next generation of players to transition into coaching roles.

The upcoming series will once again feature a three-game format, with the opener set to take place in Brisbane on May 1.

The series will conclude before the NRLW season begins in July, giving the Sky Blues a chance to regroup and aim for victory under new leadership.