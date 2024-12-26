Samoan international Anthony Milford has decided to turn his back on The Dolphins and has inked a new deal, which will see him exit Redcliffe as he links up with another Queensland team and continues his playing career.

Featuring in two games for The Dolphins in 2024 and 11 in 2023, Milford has decided to switch to the Souths Logan Magpies - a feeder club of the Brisbane Broncos - for next season.

It is understood that the move could theoretically open to door for a potential NRL return to the Broncos, albeit unlikely due to the club already having Adam Reynolds, Ben Hunt, Coby Black, Jock Madden and Josh Rogers in their Top 30 roster.

The surprising move comes after he was recently tabled a one-year contract extension to remain at The Dolphins and had also caught the interest of multiple teams in the Super League competition.

"It's a full circle moment for me. Right now I believe this decision feels right for my little family and I.," Milford said.

"I'm grateful for Wayne (Bennett) and the Dolphins for the past two years and I wish Woolfy (coach Kristian Woolf) and the boys nothing but the best for season 25.

"I'm excited to play under K and I can't wait to get to work with the team."

Brought into the Dolphins setup as a marquee signing, the playmaker, unfortunately, failed to live up to expectations and was sensationally sent down to reserve grade, subsequently being overlooked in favour of Isaiya Katoa, Kodi Nikorima and Sean O'Sullivan.

Once on a salary of $1 million a season, Milford will provide valuable experience and skill to the Magpies following 219 first-grade matches and 395 points with The Dolphins, Newcastle Knights, Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders.

He is also a 14-time international for Samoa and played State of Origin football twice in his career for the QLD Maroons in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018.

The Souths Logan Magpies have also announced the arrivals of Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards), Prinston Estera (Canberra Raiders), Teapo Stoltman (Manly Sea Eagles) and rugby union duo Floyd Aubrey and Viliami Lea, among others.

"We're very lucky to have someone of Anthony's calibre sign with us here at the Magpies," coach Karmichael Hunt added.

"Having him in and amongst some of our younger players will be invaluable to my squad.

"His journey is not too dissimilar from mine and how I transitioned my career in 2021. I'm looking forward to mentoring him over the next couple of years."

