The Canberra Raiders are the latest club who have reportedly joined the ever expanding race for off-contract Newcastle Knights prop Leo Thompson.

Already being pursued by the Dolphins, Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers, the Knights' chances of retaining the breakout prop's services beyond the end of 2025 appear to be getting slimmer by the week.

Able to negotiate since November 1, it has been clear for some time now that Thompson will at the very least test the open market.

He has reportedly been left concerned over the Knights' direction moving forward given their salary cap issues and the fact they have not only released experienced campaigner Daniel Saifiti to the Dolphins, but have also been understood to have given the likes of Jackson Hastings, Adam Elliott and Jayden Brailey permission to find new clubs.

Thompson also made it clear recently that the Knights signing brother Tyrone will not be a guarantee of him remaining part of Adam O'Brien's set up long-term in the Hunter.

The Canberra Times are reporting the Raiders are the latest club to show interest in Thompson, and could have the salary cap space to challenge the other clubs interested.

That comes with Josh Papalii unlikely to be with the club come the 2026 season. He has taken a player option to remain in the nation's capital for 2025, but is unlikely to either extend his NRL career or be signed by the Raiders further if he does.

It had been speculated that the Dolphins were the club likely with the most financial resource to be able to attack the signing of Thompson, although the Knights have already put an increased offer in front of the prop from their initial bid.

Thompson may not be driven only by money in his decision making, with past comments speculating that he will instead look at which club will have the ability to develop him as a player.

Moving to Canberra under Ricky Stuart and to play alongside Joseph Tapine may tempt him to make the move south for 2026 and beyond.

Thompson has not set a timeline on making a potential decision.