Another NRL club has reportedly entered the race to sign second-rower Angus Crichton as he remains without a contract for the 2025 NRL season.

Crichton is one of the best available free agents still on the open market for next season and is yet to make an official decision on his future.

Initially linked with a potential cross-code move to rugby union, his future has been up in the air for several months and has been filled with uncertainty.

While he could have been squeezed out of the club if David Fifita hadn't enacted the player option in his contract with the Titans, the club has plenty of space left in their salary cap to offer him a competitive deal to remain in Bondi.

He has also previously been linked with a potential move to the Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers, and Sydney Roosters.

Now, The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the St George Illawarra Dragons are closely monitoring Angus Crichton.

It is understood that if he does not agree to a new deal with the Sydney Roosters, he could find himself playing under Shane Flanagan at the Red V.

“I love Angus, he's kind of the benchmark back-rower this season, especially this last month,” teammate Victor Radley said previously this season in regards to keeping him at the Roosters.

"You obviously want to keep him. That's up to the club and Angus to deal with. For the meantime, I just want to see him be his best, which he's been doing.

“I just want to play footy with him. He's an absolute weapon. I don't think we should start talking about (him leaving). Let him deal with his future and that's it.”