Star Sydney Roosters and New South Wales Blues forward Angus Crichton has confirmed his future, set to re-sign with the Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal..

The star forward has been below his best this year, and the contract speculation has followed him around for the much of the season.

Linked with a move to the Wests Tigers or the Parramatta Eels, or even potentially back to rugby union, Crichton had reportedly re-signed earlier this year, only for salary cap issues to put a spanner in the works.

Speaking to 9 News, Crichton revealed he is "really close" to finalising his extension at the Roosters.

"I think we are really close to finalising something, so hopefully in the next little bit, I'll sign off for the next two years, so that's really exciting," Crichton told 9 News.

When asked if he ever entertained a move away from the Roosters, Crichton dismissed it as quickly as it was asked.

"Not at all. I am not interested," he said when asked the question.

The Roosters' well-noted salary cap issues have prevented the deal from being agreed to previously, with the club adding Brandon Smith to their ranks next year alongside a host of high-profile, big-money contracts already at the club for the likes of James Tedesco, Joseph Manu, Luke Keary, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley among others.

Crichton hinted at the fact his contract call has impacted his level of play this season.

"It has been tough through the year to have that hanging over my head and to get that sorted will be a massive weight off my shoulders. I can now just focus on playing my footy because when you have that hanging over your head it's pretty hard to perform at your peak," he added.

The Roosters are yet to make the news official.