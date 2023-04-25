NRL commentator Andrew Voss has proposed a four-player NRL-Super League trade to land young prodigy playmaker Lewis Dodd at the doorsteps of the NRL.

The 21-year-old English halfback has reportedly told St Helens that he will be departing them at the end of the 2024 season for an NRL club.

Dodd is known to NRL fans as the player that kicked the match-winning field goal against the Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

As Dodd's interest in joining the NRL reaches an all-time high, Andrew Voss has put together a trade involving Luke Brooks, Chad Townsend, Sam Walker and Dodd that will see the latter enter the NRL.

"Sam Walker to the Cowboys, Chad Townsend to the Tigers, Cowboys will pay half of his money to go," Voss said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"Luke Brooks to St. Helens, Lewis Dodd to the Roosters; domino, into domino, into domino, into domino.”

“I just think the leaking of the Sam Walker story, I'm the conspiracy theorist here, there's got to be some reason."

"Maybe, behind closed doors, there's a little bit happening at the Cowboys around Chad Townsend, that they're suddenly thinking, ‘You know what, he's not the answer next year, we can't play $850,000 for Chad Townsend'."

"Lewis Dodd, who wants to come to Australia, with an Australian manager, ends up at the Roosters… there's all your halfbacks done."

Sam Walker was brutally axed by the Sydney Rooster this week, which saw him play in the NSW Cup, while Luke Brooks runs off-contract at the end of the season. Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend will be allowed to negotiate from November 1 this year after his contract will end in 2024.