Newcastle Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble has made a call on his next contract.

Initially off-contract at the end of this season, Gamble has decided to extend his tenure at the Knights for a further two seasons until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Formerly with the Wests Tigers and Brisbane Broncos, Gamble has made 32 first-grade appearances for the club since joining them last season - this adds to his 25 total NRL matches with his former teams.

The extension also comes after last playing in Round 10, having been on the sidelines with a broken bone in his foot.

“Tyson has been a major contributor since his arrival at the Knights,” Kinights Director of Football Peter Parr said.

“His energy and enthusiasm are contagious for everyone around him, he plays with a toughness that has earned the respect of his teammates and this community.

“This selfless attitude Tyson brings to our club has meant extending his contract was an easy decision, we are delighted he will remain a Newcastle Knight.”

It is understood that Gamble will return to the field in the coming weeks as he makes his return from injury.