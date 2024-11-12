Tongan international and Penrith Panthers centre Paul Alamoti may have sustained an injury in the Pacific Championships final, but that isn't set to make him unavailable for next year's season-opener in Las Vegas.

Taken from the field in the second half of the 2024 Pacific Championships final against the Australian Kangaroos, it was revealed that he had sustained a dislocated elbow.

According to NRL Physio, the injury will rule him out for the next 6-8 weeks. While his pre-season will be delayed, he will return in time for the reigning premiers' first match in the United States.

Beginning this year in the NSW Cup, the former Canterbury Bulldogs rookie had a breakout season after Taylan May was released from the remainder of his contract.

This saw him named in the 2024 NRL Grand Final starting team, in which he scored a try.

However, the emergence of rookie brothers Casey and Jesse McLean and the signing of Blaize Talagi from the Parramatta Eels will keep them hot on his tail as they look to nail down a starting spot of their own.