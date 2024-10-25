The Penrith Panthers have confirmed the long-term re-signing of breakout centre Paul Alamoti.

The centre arrived at the Panthers ahead of 2024 on a two-year deal from the Canterbury Bulldogs but has now added another two years to his stint at the foot of the mountains and will be part of Ivan Cleary's side until at least the end of 2027.

The Bulldogs junior was rated as one of the best young centres in the game during his time at Belmore, but struggled to find the form required there after his debut in 2023 before his switch to the Panthers, which looked to be a backup option.

A centre with goal-kicking ability, Alamoti started the year in reserve grade but worked his way into first grade and was a permanent fixture there during the second half of the campaign.

He wound up playing 16 games and scored a try in the grand final before also making his Test debut for Tonga last weekend against Australia in Brisbane.

“He has taken every opportunity presented to him, and we are excited to see what the future holds for him with the Panthers," Panthers general manager of football Shane Elford said in a statement on Alamoti's re-signing.

“We're pleased to have Paul commit to Panthers until the end of 2027.

“Paul is an exceptionally talented and respectful young man, both on and off the field.

Alamoti is a former member of the Australian Schoolboys merit side and played for New South Wales under-19 in the 2022 junior State of Origin game.