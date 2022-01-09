Warrior Euan Aitken believes the upcoming season is crunch time for New Zealand.

The Warriors have endured a tough last couple of seasons with Covid restrictions forcing them to spend a lot of time away from home during those seasons. However, despite the obvious impairments, the Warriors won't be pleased with their finishes in 2020 and 2021.

Finishing 10th in 2020 and 12th in 2021, the Warriors are desperate to play finals footy in 2022 and Aitken believes the club should settle for nothing less.

“It’s definitely a make or break season for the squad,” Aitken told Stuff.co in New Zealand.

“We’ve got a similar squad for the next year or two, so if this squad wants to be successful or play finals footy, this is the year to do it.

“If we do that this year, it will set us up nicely for the following years.

