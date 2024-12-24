A former player in the NRL and Super League competitions, Adrian Morley, has revealed the best players he got the opportunity to play alongside throughout his career.

The first British player to become a premiership winner in the NRL and Super League competition, Morley played for six different teams throughout his career, which began in 1995 and ended at the end of the 2015 season.

These teams were the Leeds Rhinos, Sydney Roosters, Bradford Bulls, Warrington Wolves, Swinton Lions and Salford Red Devils.

Regarded as one of the best front-rowers of his generation throughout his 21 seasons, he also played 30 matches for Great Britain and a further 23 for England before being inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2022.

In an interview with Love Rugby League, Morley put together a team of the best-ever players he played alongside. The team included players from several different eras, such as Kevin Iro, Brad Fittler and Sam Burgess.

Adrian Morley's Best 17 he played with

1. Iestyn Harris

2. Jason Robinson

3. Paul Newlove

4. Kevin Iro

5. Martin Offiah

6. Brad Fittler

7. Sean Long

8. Sam Burgess

9. Keiron Cunningham

10. Jamie Peacock

11. Paul Sculthorpe

12. Andy Farrell

13. Ellery Hanley

Interchange

14. Barrie McDermott

15. Joe Vagana

16. Terry Newton

17. Craig Fitzgibbon