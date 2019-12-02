Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr is not shying away from the fact that he’s weighing up a move to Sydney.

Sources close to him told The Sydney Morning Herald that he is at the stage where he wants to put his family above anything else.

Addo-Carr and his partner have no family in Melbourne and he is keen to bring his kids up around his family.

The winger and his agent Chris Orr Sat down with Storm officials on Friday.

“They confirmed their position around his contract and their desire for him to stay and extend,” Orr told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Josh spoke openly about his feelings on a number of things. He is not due back [at club training] until the middle of December.”

Orr added: “He certainly spoke about his family and feelings around that.”

Despite the now seemingly inevitable move to the harbour city, Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy said Addo-Carr is committed to the club.

“Where the talk is coming from, I’m not sure, but I can say hand on heart Josh is committed to Storm as much as we’re committed to Josh,” Donaghy said.

It appears likely that Melbourne will release him from the final two years of his deal and Sydney clubs will prepare offers.

The Wests Tigers are touted as a potential destination despite saying they are not chasing him as he is under contract.